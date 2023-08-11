On the Avenue: Huge crowds return for Summer Stroll on 3rd!

They came back for more!

The third installment of the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd drew thousands of people to Third Avenue in Bay Ridge once again. Compared to the previous week’s mid-90s temperatures, it was a cool and pleasant evening “on the avenue.”

Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero (left), who helped organize the event, shows his appreciation for the efforts of Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating “on the avenue.”

Children enjoyed hands-on activities and games that were set up from 68th Street to 83rd Street, while adults and families alike sang along to live bands performing outside popular eateries like Greenhouse Cafe and The Pour House.

Strollers stopped into the official Summer Stroll on 3rd photo booth, striking poses in front of the event’s sponsorship banner.

Once again a huge crowd of revelers enjoyed a stroll along Third Avenue at the Aug. 4 installment of the Summer Stroll on 3rd.

The fun concludes this Friday evening, Aug. 11, from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue.

