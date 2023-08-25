On the Avenue: Ragamuffin Parade takes center stage on 3rd Ave.

No more Summer Stroll on 3rd? No problem! There’s always something to be excited about “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge.

As the summer season comes to a close, attention now turns to the fall and, specifically, the 57th annual children’s Ragamuffin Parade, set for Saturday, Sept. 30. Organizers are preparing for thousands of costumed children to march along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street, led by Grand Marshal Josephine Beckmann and Man of the Year John Quaglione.

Beckmann has served the community for many years as district manager of Community Board 10. Quaglione serves as deputy press secretary for the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese.

Prior to parade day, organizers have announced that there will be a fundraiser taking place “on the avenue” on Sunday, Sept. 24 at The Leif Bar, 6725 Fifth Ave. The event will feature food and live music, as well as gift basket raffles. A $20 donation is requested for entry. For more information, contact the parade committee directly at ragamuffinparadebayridge@gmail.com.

* * *

Get your zeppoles here! The 2023 Feast of Santa Rosalia, known locally as the 18th Avenue Feast, returned to Bensonhurst on Thursday, Aug. 17 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The annual event is held “on the avenue” in honor of St. Rosalia, the patron saint of Palermo. The 11-day street fair is packed with delicious foods, carnival rides and games, plus live music and entertainment each night. The fun takes place between 68th Street and 75th Street.

Councilmember Justin Brannan and wife Leigh enjoy the Feast of Santa Rosalia on 18th Avenue. Photo courtesy of Justin Brannan

Councilmember Justin Brannan and wife Leigh were spotted at the fair this past Friday evening, sampling the food and fun along with hundreds of visitors.

The closing ceremony on Aug. 27 will feature a procession through the streets of Bensonhurst at 2 p.m., followed by a Mass at St. Dominic’s Church, 2001 Bay Ridge Parkway, at 3:30 p.m.

* * *

Lil Tony makes a big impression: He’s girl’s best friend! This adorable little chihuahua puppy named Tony and his new best friend Vivian Buttacavoli recently enjoyed a visit to Little Cupcake Bakeshop, 9102 Third Ave. Vivian, who was helping her uncle Rick puppysit for the weekend, formed a strong bond with 5-month-old Tony, playing with him for hours before stopping for dessert at the popular Third Avenue spot. Little Tony made quite an impression during his adventure “on the avenue,” greeting customers and passersby with lots of affection. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli