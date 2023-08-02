On the Avenue: Summer Stroll on 3rd is a ‘Charmed’ affair!

The second installment of the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd was such a grand and successful affair, one might say it was “charmed!”

Thousands of people returned to Third Avenue in Bay Ridge to enjoy the sights, sounds and eats of Brooklyn’s “Restaurant Row” on Friday evening, July 28. Part of the event’s festivities included a celebration of Charmed by JLM’s 10 years “on the avenue.”

Owners Jeanine Condon (who also serves on the board of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.), Lisa Larkin and Melissa Franz welcomed guests for a celebration that included raffles, giveaways and cocktails. Charmed was also the site of the event’s official photo booth, which drew hundreds of strollers throughout the night.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira stopped by to offer congratulations on their milestone, as did fellow board member Mary Ann Kearns of Caffe Café, and City Councilmember Justin Brannan.

“We’re so proud of Charmed — another tremendous female-operated business on the avenue — for achieving this milestone and building such a strong following during these past 10 years,” Texeira said. “We thank Jeanine for her tireless service to the association as well, and wish her, Melissa and Lisa another 10-plus years of success in Bay Ridge.”

Condon was happy to connect with so many customers and friends at the event.

“Thank you to everyone. We had a great night!” she told us.

Thousands of people came to Third Avenue to enjoy the second installment of the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd! Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

Once again there were informational tables and children’s activities galore set up from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue, plus live music being performed outside popular eateries like The Kettle Black, Puertas and Chadwick’s Restaurant.

The fun continues this Friday evening, Aug. 4, from 68th Street to 83rd Street; the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end of the avenue.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Summer Stroll happenings by following the event’s official social media pages: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook/Instagram, and @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.