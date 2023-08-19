Pet store owners say nabe’s gone to the dogs

The owners of Wagging Tails Pet Shop, 9508 Fourth Ave., say they’re shutting their doors because the neighborhood is in a downward spiral.

The shop, which opened in 2018, will close for good Aug. 21.

Co-owner Laura Generoso told the New York Post that an armed robbery outside spilled into the store last year and that crime, filth and e-bikes are rampant. She plans to move to Florida.

“This was not a financial decision but rather a quality of life issue due to the failure of our politicians and their failing policies destroying our city and neighborhood,” she said on social media. “We will miss all of our customers who we have developed a wonderful relationship with but it’s time to move on to new endeavors. Thank you and farewell.”