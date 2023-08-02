Scooter driver gropes teen on Third Avenue

A man on a scooter grabbed a 17-year-old girl’s genital area on Third Avenue and 61st Street July 5.

Cops said the girl was walking her dog a little after 9:30 p.m. when the attack took place.

The suspect is around 5-foot-5 with a slim build and light complexion. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark shorts, and was driving a dark two-wheel scooter.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are confidential.