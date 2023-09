A 28-year-old man was shot and stabbed on Seventh Avenue and 71st Street Aug. 29.

Two people attacked the man at 4:45 p.m., shooting him in the leg and stabbing him in the chest, cops said. The attackers fled east on 71st Street in a sedan.

Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Cops found the victim on 12th and Bay Ridge avenues. He is in stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

