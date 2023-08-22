Top Cyclones reliever promoted to Double-A   

The Cyclones closed out their homestand with a 6-0 win to take four out of six games against the Aberdeen Ironbirds. This kept them in first place in the South Atlantic League’s North Division’s second half with a two-game lead over the Jersey Shore Blue Claws. Besides taking the series, the Cyclones tied a franchise record of 10 shutouts in a season on the arms of two pitchers, one of whom earned a promotion to Double-A Binghamton.

First, the N.Y. Mets’ Joey Lucchesi, on rehab assignment from Tommy John surgery, threw 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out three batters and giving up just a hit and a walk. After Lucchesi reached his pitch count, Paul Gervase threw 3.1 scoreless innings and finished the eighth. The team’s top reliever gave up one hit and struck out seven, his high for the season.

Gervase, the Mets’ 12th round draft pick of 2022, is modest about discussing his stats, but he’s been a big part of Brooklyn’s success in the second half. He has a 2-2 record, leads the team with six saves and has a 1.72 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP. Over 31 games, the 6-foot-10 LSU alum has thrown 47 innings with 76 strikeouts and has held the opposition to a .146 batting average. The 22-year-old North Carolina native also holds the Mets’ best minor league strikeout rate of 35 percent for batters faced.

With his move to Double-A, Gervase joins fellow pitchers Tyler Stuart and Blade Tidwell, two other recently promoted Cyclones. His presence in the bullpen will strengthen the Rumble Ponies’ chances of winning the second half of their division.

Gervase emphasized that he owes his success to hard work and the Christian faith that guides his life.

“My faith lets me shine a light in a clubhouse because most importantly it’s the belief in my faith and my family that allows me to play well,” he said.