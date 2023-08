A 75-year-old woman died Friday after two cars hit her on Shore Parkway and Shell Road.

Yelena Gervolskaya was crossing the street at 10:20 a.m. when a truck driven by a 38-year-old man hit her as it turned left, cops said. She was then hit by a Jeep driven by a 40-year-old woman.

Both drivers stayed at the scene, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.