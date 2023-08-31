Young actress has Giant moment

An 11-year-old Bay Ridge actress landed a part on one of the biggest stages in the country.

Scarlett London Diviney sang the national anthem before the N.Y. Giants’ preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium Aug. 18.

Scarlett London Diviney belts out the national anthem at MetLife Stadium. Photos courtesy of Colette Samman

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” London Diviney said. “I’ve never been to a real football game ever and it was so fun. I looked up and saw the huge crowd and thought, ‘Oh my God.’ I was definitely a little bit nervous but also so excited. I hadn’t performed in front of that many people before.”

Scarlett London Diviney as Young Nala in “The Lion King.” Photos courtesy of Colette Samman

Music has always been a part of the young thespian’s life.

“When I was a baby, my grandma used to babysit me and my mom would come home from work and record me,” she said. “I would sing into a little fake microphone and play a kiddie piano. It was great.”

London Diviney is no stranger to big performances. In April she finished a 14-month stint as Young Nala in the national tour of Disney’s “The Lion King,” which she said was a dream come true.

In October she will again co-host and direct “Voices to End Hunger,” a series of online cabaret shows.