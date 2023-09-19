BID festival goes on despite weather

An early rain didn’t put too much of a damper on the Sunset Park BID’s annual street festival Sept. 10.

Festivalgoers strode along Fifth Avenue between 44th and 59th streets, finding plenty of food, merchandise and rides. Local art, faith and social service groups were present, as were NYPD Auxiliary and FDNY Foundation educators.

Kids enjoy the bounce houses. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID

The Young Dancers in Repertory and Regina Opera singers entertained throughout the day and the Brooklyn Public Library gave away books.

Vendors line the avenue. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park BID



“This festival truly expresses the nature of Sunset Park’s diverse, family-oriented communities,” said BID Executive Director David Estrada.