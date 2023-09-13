Borough joins together to honor terror victims

Brooklynites braved the rain to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

A crowd under the Bay Ridge Avenue Bridge. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

A candlelight vigil was held Sunday at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance outside Maimonides Park. The wall includes the names and faces of hundreds of first responders, including members of the FDNY, NYPD, New York Fire Patrol and state police, and even a rescue dog.

People honor first responders at the Wall of Remembrance. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

On Monday tributes took place in Marine Park, at the Sept. 11 Memorial Square in Coney Island’s Asser Levy Park, at McKinley Park in Dyker Heights and on the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. Police officers held a moment of silence outside the 62nd and 68th precincts.

Asser Levy Park in Coney Island hosts its 9/11 tribute . Photo courtesy of Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny Facebook

“We will NEVER FORGET those who gave all and those struggling with illnesses contracted from that day,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on X.

Fort Hamilton Army Garrison Commander Col. Brian Jacobs. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General