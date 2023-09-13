Borough joins together to honor terror victims

Brooklynites braved the rain to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday at the Brooklyn 9/11 Wall of Remembrance outside Maimonides Park. The wall includes the names and faces of hundreds of first responders, including members of the FDNY, NYPD, New York Fire Patrol and state police, and even a rescue dog.
On Monday tributes took place in Marine Park, at the Sept. 11 Memorial Square in Coney Island’s Asser Levy Park, at McKinley Park in Dyker Heights and on the American Veterans Memorial Pier in Bay Ridge. Police officers held a moment of silence outside the 62nd and 68th precincts.
“We will NEVER FORGET those who gave all and those struggling with illnesses contracted from that day,” wrote the 62nd Precinct on X.