Busy thieves drive off in Benz

Three crooks robbed a home on Ridge Boulevard and 77th Street at around 5 a.m. on July 24. They got away with cash, clothes, jewelry and a Mercedes Benz.

The same crew broke into a home on Oriental Boulevard and Coleridge Street on Aug. 2, stealing jewelry, another Mercedes Benz and a BMW SUV, cops said.

The trio is also suspected of breaking into 11 Queens homes from June to August.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.