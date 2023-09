A school bus struck and killed a 44-year-old bicyclist in Borough Park Sept. 21.

Bensonhurst resident Luis Perez-Ramirez was riding south on Fort Hamilton Parkway at 3:15 p.m. when the bus driver, a 66-year-old man, made a right turn onto 41st Street and hit him, cops said. He was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

Luis Perez-Ramirez was killed on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 41st Street. Image via Citizen App

The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made and the collision is being investigated.