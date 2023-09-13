Fort Hamilton holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

Three-star Gen. Steven W. Gilland, the superintendent of the United States Military Academy at West Point, was one of the speakers at Fort Hamilton’s annual observance of 9/11.

The somber event took place on the grassy knoll behind the base’s community club, which was part of the original fort established in 1831.

Staff Sgt. Mathew McQuade, who served as master of ceremonies, opened the proceedings by describing the horrific terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa., on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

The 9/11 memorial wreath.

Garrison Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Bailey gave the invocation and later the benediction. Next, a color guard made up of all the branches of the military marched front and center to present the colors. U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Corinne Powers sang the national anthem.

The program continued with remarks by Garrison Commander Col. Brian Jacobs and Gen. Gilland. Next at the podium was keynote speaker Joe Quinn, currently the director of strategic partnerships for Drexel Hamilton. Quinn is a West Point graduate and was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom less than a year after losing his brother at the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Coast Guard Lt. Corinne Powers sings the national anthem.

A wreath-laying ceremony followed with Col. Jacobs, FDNY Staten Island Borough Commander Kevin Woods and 68th Precinct Commander Captain Kristen Schafer walking the wreath to the stone platform at the Fort Hamilton monument. The Army Joint Task Force-Empire Shield Honor Guard fired a 21-gun salute and Joseph Poposky, music program director at Xaverian H.S., played “Taps.”

Keynote speaker Joe Quinn lost his brother on 9/11.

Among the elected officials attending were U.S. Rep Nicole Malliotakis, State Sen, Iwen Chu, City Councilman Justin Brannan and City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Also present were NYPD Department Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of Coast Guard Sector New York and the captain of the port.

The Joint Task Force-Empire Shield Honor Guard fires a 21-gun salute.