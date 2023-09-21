Help support this year’s Ragamuffin Parade

The Ragamuffin Parade Committee is urging adults who marched as youths in past parades and parents of kids who want to participate to attend a “Fun Fundraiser” on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The committee has hosted the colorful Bay Ridge children’s parade since 1967.

The Ragamuffin mascot. Eagle Urban Media/file photos

Forgoing the catered luncheons of previous years, the benefit will be held at the Leif, 6725 Fifth Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. For a $20 cover fee, there will be live rock and roll music by the One2Many Band, food, raffles and a cash bar.

It’s all about helping to defray the high costs of the parade, which will take place Saturday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

Keep in mind there is never any admission charge for all the children who will be hopping, skipping, dancing and frolicking as the march moves along Third Avenue.

The parade logo.

If you want to get on an advance list, you can RSVP to RagamuffinparadeBayRidge@gmail.com.

***

The Kings County American Legion, headed by new County Commander Raymond Wrigley, recently held two major events.

Tom Trombone, past commander of the Coffey-Wilson Post, and Frank Fazzio receive a Certificate of Honor from NYS Department Commander Tim Collmer. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

On Sept. 10 the American Legion Kings County Youth Recreational Facilities Unit sponsored a banquet at Gargiulo’s in Coney Island. The 2023 honorees were Anthony Pennachio (Dennis V. Allegretti Memorial Man of the Year Award); Michael Mooney (Joseph Saia Lifetime Achievement Award), and Concepcion (Connie) Ranocchia (Thomas Colasanto Award).

Nick Naccarato, Sr., Frank Fazzio and Joseph and Connie Ranocchia, left to right. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Nick Naccarato, Sr. emceed the program, and Legionnaire Frank J. Fazzio, past Dept. of New York vice commander, district and county adjutant, made welcoming remarks.

On Sept. 15 there was a meet and greet for the Legion’s New York State Department Commander Tim Collmer in the Fort Hamilton Community Club. At both events the Legionnaires set up small POW/MIA tables and paid tribute in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day.