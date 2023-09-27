It’s Ragamuffin Parade time!

This coming Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30, Third Avenue once again will transform into a boulevard of fantasy and fun as hundreds of children get set to step off in the 57th Annual Ragamuffin Parade.

Look for the brigade of youngsters, from toddlers to preteens, to be wearing their favorite homemade outfits or makeshift and store-bought costumes. You may see kids dressed in costumes resembling their admired superheroes, Disney or TV animated characters or everyday heroes like cops, firefighters, nurses or more traditional Halloween fare like witches, ghosts and vampires.

The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and moves along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street. The kids then enter the Citizens’ Bank (formerly HSBC) parking lot for prizes and free gift distribution.

According to the parade committee, each costumed child who marches or is wheeled in a stroller the full length of the parade will receive a free age-appropriate toy.

The Ragamuffin logo.

There will be 11th hour or late registration in the Catholic Holy Academy/OLA parking area on 74th Street just off Third Avenue from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no admission charge to participate. Costume judging will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., also in the OLA parking area. Additionally, applications have been distributed to local public and non-public schools.

Parade assembly will take place on 76th Street between Third and Fourth avenues and Third Avenue and Ridge Boulevard. No bicycles or live animals are permitted. If you need additional information, you can contact RagamuffinParadeBayRidge@gmail.com.

Grand Marshal Josephine Beckmann. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Ted General

The 2023 grand marshal is Josephine Beckmann, district manager of Community Board 10, and the Ragamuffin “Man of the Year” is John Quaglione, deputy press secretary for the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese and former top aide to State Sen. Marty Golden.

“Man of the Year” John Quaglione. Photo courtesy of Facebook

Current members of the Ragamuffin Committee are President Dave Annarumma, Acting Vice President Laurie Windsor, Treasurer Ilene Sacco, Allison Greaker, Public Relations Director Ted General and Jennifer Reinhart. Windsor is a former Ragamuffin Parade grand marshal and the new chairwoman of Community Board 11.

The Ragamuffin Parade was founded at the suggestion of Rev. James McKenna while he was the associate pastor at Bay Ridge’s Our Lady of Angels Church. The first parade was organized by Cliff Scanlon, Nicholas Albanese, Ed McCaffrey, Ray McCorry and Tom Clavin, and publicized by then-Home Reporter and Sunset News Managing Editor Charles Otey.