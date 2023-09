Families said goodbye to the season at the “End of Summer Party” in John J. Carty Park Aug. 24.

NYC Parks employees and kids played games such as Uno, Connect Four and chess, and there were arts and crafts activities as well.

The Urban Park Rangers displayed turtles, mammals and various fossils and the FDNY gave out activity books.

Elected officials gave citations to volunteers and participation awards to the kids.