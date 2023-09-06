Knights assembly group holds installation ceremony

The Brooklyn-based Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus held its recent annual induction ceremony and reception at the Columbus K of C Council Hall in Flatbush. Edward Velinskie was installed as the 2023 faithful navigator to serve at the helm of the charitable Catholic fraternal service organization. All are members of the patriotic arm of the Knights of Columbus known as the 4th Degree.

This particular assembly group was founded on April 1, 1912, making it the oldest in New York and the fifth oldest in the U.S. Over the years, the Assembly has donated thousands of dollars to many charitable causes.

The officers and board of the Long Island Assembly of the Knights of Columbus. Photo courtesy of Rejeanne Smith

Frank Strauch, a past faithful navigator, said, “Our members gave hundreds of hours of volunteer service to our Brooklyn V.A. Hospital (in Dyker Heights) and to our veterans, as well as to many community groups and charities.”

Assembly parade committees have been coordinating American Independence Day parades in Brooklyn for more than 100 years. The most recent was the 115th parade along Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park.



Edward Velinskie is congratulated by K of C Master Mike Tully. Photo courtesy of Joe Peluso

The parent Knights of Columbus was founded in 1882 by Father Michael J. McGivney at St. Mary’s Church in New Haven, Conn. It has grown into the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization, with councils in about 20 other countries.