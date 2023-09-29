New dog run has tails wagging

Release the hounds!

The ribbon was cut Sept. 15 at Shore Road Park’s new pooch paradise.

The Frank Decolvenaere Dog Run is the result of a $1 million project that transformed an unused asphalt space into a safe area for dogs and their owners.

Decolvenaere, a lawyer and Bay Ridge resident, was fatally struck by a car while walking his dog on Fourth Avenue and 101st Street in March 2020.

Opening day at the hound haven. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The new space features a canine-friendly synthetic turf, seating, an accessible walkway and water for the dogs. Councilman Justin Brannan funded the project.

Brooklyn Parks Commissioner Martin Maher joined other city officials at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new sign is unveiled. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Parks and greenspaces are vital to the health and happiness of all New Yorkers – and that includes our four-legged friends,” Maher said. “I’m proud that we have transformed this unused space into a brand new community resource that Bay Ridge residents, humans and dogs alike, can enjoy for generations.”