On the Avenue: Mets legend Shamsky to greet fans at 50th Third Avenue Festival!

Step right up and greet the Met!

New York Mets legend Art Shamsky is among the special guests who will be on hand at the 50th Annual Third Avenue Festival on Sunday, Oct. 1. The 1969 World Series champion outfielder will be signing autographs for fans “on the avenue” through special arrangement with Matted Memories.

“It’s going to be an incredible day,” Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero said. “There are more than 15 bands already confirmed and ready to entertain crowds all throughout the avenue, plus special guests and attractions scheduled for the entire day.”

The annual street festival closes Third Avenue to vehicular traffic from 69th to 94th streets each year from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is presented by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Maimonides Health serves as the premier sponsor for this year’s event. Contributing sponsors are Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge, Jabour Realty, Northfield Bank and Right at Home.

Children’s rides are set up along the festival route each year. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

The tens of thousands of visitors who flock to Third Avenue that day can expect to enjoy tons of children’s rides, games, food, refreshments and live entertainment. There’s also lots of shopping to be done with vendors and sidewalk sales available on every block. In addition, booths and tables are set up by civic groups to share vital information with passersby along the route.

The festival takes place the day after the 57th annual children’s Ragamuffin Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30. Thousands of costumed children are expected to march along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street, led by Grand Marshal Josephine Beckmann and Man of the Year John Quaglione.