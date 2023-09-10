On the Avenue: Plans being finalized for 50th Third Ave. Festival!

Fifty never looked so good!

The 50th Annual Third Avenue Festival — one of Bay Ridge’s grandest traditions — takes place this year on Sunday, Oct. 1, and organizers are finalizing plans to make sure it’s the biggest and best event yet.

Presented by the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan, the annual street festival closes Third Avenue to vehicular traffic from 69th to 94th streets for one fantastic fall Sunday each year.

The all-day event features children’s rides, games, food, refreshments and live entertainment. There’s also lots of shopping to be done with vendors and sidewalk sales available on every block. In addition, booths and tables are set up by civic groups to share vital information with passersby along the route.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira said he is looking forward to a wonderful day “on the avenue.”

“The festival is our biggest event of the year and it always draws tens of thousands of people who come to fully experience all that Third Avenue has to offer,” he explained. “Last year, we had terrible weather for the first time in many, many years, but we know that sunshine and so many specials will bring the crowds to Bay Ridge once again on Oct. 1.”

Festival Manager Chip Cafiero has been working on the event for months and said crowds can expect a return to glory for the festival’s 50th anniversary.

“We’re doing everything bigger and better for the big 5-0 — unique food and merchandise vendors, more rides and games for families, the best local bands, and tons of sidewalk sales and deals all day long,” he said.

Part of Bay Ridge’s biggest weekend, the festival takes place the day after the 57th annual children’s Ragamuffin Parade on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Thousands of costumed children are expected to march along Third Avenue from 76th Street to 92nd Street, led by Grand Marshal Josephine Beckmann and Man of the Year John Quaglione.

Beckmann has served the community for many years as district manager of Community Board 10. Quaglione serves as deputy press secretary for the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese.

Schoolchildren and families from throughout Brooklyn are invited to participate in this rich tradition taking place “on the avenue.” For more information, contact the parade committee at ragamuffinparadebayridge@gmail.com.