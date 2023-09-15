On the Avenue: Rain doesn’t dampen spirits at #FunonFifth!

Youngsters prepare for a game of street soccer. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta

The ground was wet from the day’s rainfall, but the spirits of those who attended the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District’s #FunonFifth event on Saturday, Sept. 9 could not be dampened!

There were no cars to interfere with the fun as Fifth Avenue was closed to vehicular traffic from 68th Street to 81st Street, part of the BID’s yearlong commitment to engaging with the community “on the avenue” and showcasing all that Bay Ridge has to offer.

Inflatable rides for children were set up along the event route, and live bands performed outside popular eateries like Mussels Brick Oven Pizza throughout the day. In between periods of moderate rain, entertainers performed for crowds who gathered at Skinflints, another favorite Fifth Avenue spot.

Head N South performs at Mussels Brick Oven Pizza. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Arthur De Gaeta
A stilt walker juggles “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli
The #FunonFifth event featured inflatable rides for kids. Eagle Urban Media/Photo by Rick Buttacavoli

