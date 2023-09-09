Reaching-Out is the leader of the packs

Reaching-Out Community Services hosted its annual backpack and school supplies giveaway Aug. 25.

More than 600 kids lined up outside the New Utrecht Avenue pantry for free backpacks, notebooks, pads and pens.

Councilmember Justin Brannan gives a check to Reaching-Out founder Thomas Neve. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Clowns gave out balloons and the kids feasted on treats such as cotton candy.

Thomas Neve, founder and executive director, said he was grateful to sponsors such as Break a Difference, Connors & Sullivan Attorneys at Law, and J.L. VAC for donating money and supplies.

“Without them, this event wouldn’t take place,” he said. “Also, thank God to those who made an online donation. We all work together.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan allocated $116,500 in council funds for the pantry.

Kids were all smiles at the giveaway. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta