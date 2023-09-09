Two dead in highway crash

Two women died in a fiery car crash on the Staten Island Expressway at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 3.

Cops said Jianna Pischetola, 22, was driving east in a Chevrolet Corvette with passenger Gabriella Shammas when she lost control and hit a guardrail dividing the main roadway and Exit 14. The car then hit a pickup truck, skidded to the HOV lane and was engulfed in flames.

Cops and firefighters rushed to the crash site. Photos via Citizen App

Shammas, of Dyker Heights, was ejected from the car. EMS pronounced both women dead at the scene.

According to the Daily News, Shammas, also 22, recently graduated from Brooklyn College. A GoFundMe page set up for her funeral costs had raised more than $89,000 as of Sept. 6.