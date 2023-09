Two men were stabbed Tuesday in a deli on Fifth Avenue and 84th Street.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the male attacker argued with a 22-year-old man and stabbed him in the stomach, cops said. A 31-year-old worker was slashed in the hand when he tried to break up the fight. The attacker fled.

Images via Citizen App

The victims were in stable condition at a local hospital.

Cops said the suspect is Hispanic, 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds with long black curly hair. He was wearing gray shorts, black sneakers and a black shirt.