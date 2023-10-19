19 arrested as Fifth Avenue protest gets out of hand

Protesters clashed with police during Saturday’s “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” demonstration on Fifth Avenue.

The rally, which included about 5,000 people, was organized by Within Our Lifetime, a Palestinian-led organization made up of youths, students and community members. It was coined National Day of Action and was held in response to the Israel-Hamas War and airstrikes in Gaza.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The event started on Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street in the early afternoon and continued well into the evening. Much of the avenue was closed, with the march also going onto Third Avenue.

Protesters held signs that said, “End the genocide. Free Palestine” and “Stop the killing,” among others.

According to the New York Times, Bay Ridge is home to the largest Palestinian community in New York.

Tensions rose in the evening as some protesters climbed on buses and poles and ran down the streets. Video showed a cop fighting with marchers.

Video shows protesters clashing with cops. Images obtained via Andrew V. by Loudlabs News NYC

Police said 19 people were detained and 16 of them were cited for disorderly conduct, according to ABC News. The three others were taken into custody and released on desk appearance tickets.

In a statement, the NYPD said some demonstrators pushed and hit officers after the long-range acoustic device was used.

“Officers were struck with flying debris which included eggs, fireworks, and bottles,” the statement said. “Officers responded to this disruptive behavior and attempted to regain order by taking into custody those responsible for these actions. In the course of doing so, the officer seen in the video is reacting to active resistance by criminals within the crowd. The NYPD encourages peaceful protests but will not condone our officers being subjected to any form of violence.”

