Cancer survivors rock pink runway

Maimonides Breast Center celebrated cancer survivors with its 10th Annual Pink Runway at the Weylin Oct. 5.

More than 375 guests watched as 16 breast center patients modeled designer evening wear.

The show raised more than $525,000 to support care for breast cancer patients at Maimonides and to continue innovation at the center.

Photos courtesy of Maimonides Medical Center

Kenneth Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health, said the celebration was especially rewarding for the physicians and staff who supported the patients during their journeys.

“Each year, we leave this event grateful that we can be committed to our patients and that they have easy access to the very best care and treatment options available anywhere,” Gibbs said.

Kenneth Gibbs, president and CEO of Maimonides Health, speaks to the crowd.Photos courtesy of Maimonides Medical Center

“I have had the privilege of being part of the Pink Runway for 10 years, and each year we leave this event even more inspired and committed to their care,” said Dr. Patrick Borgen, chair of surgery at Maimonides Medical Center and director of the Breast Cancer Program. “Their joy and pride in sharing this celebration with us fuels our passion, and the funds raised are so important to ensuring we do the very best by each and every individual who seeks our care.”