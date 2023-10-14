Cops hunt serial sex fiend

Police are searching for a man accused of sexually abusing three women last week.

On Oct. 4 at 10 p.m., the suspect grabbed a 27-year-old woman from behind on Sixth Avenue and St. John’s Place, cops said. An hour and a half later he allegedly grabbed a 30-year-old woman’s breasts and buttocks at Wyckoff and Court streets.

Surveillance images of the suspect. Photos courtesy of NYPD

On Oct. 6 at 4 a.m., the suspect allegedly ejaculated on a 22-year-old woman on the R train near the 25th Street station. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for evaluation.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.