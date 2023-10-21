Corner renamed for longtime pub owner

The corner of Third Avenue and 80th Street was renamed Oct. 8 for Joseph Joyce, the former owner of J.J. Bubbles.

Joyce died in April 2020 of complications from COVID-19. He was 74.

The Vietnam veteran owned the pub for 42 years and was also a physical education teacher for disabled students in Staten Island. He supported the Special Olympics and hosted fundraisers for many organizations.

Councilman Justin Brannan, Kristen Joyce Mider and Kevin Joyce hold up the sign. Photo courtesy of Kevin Joyce

Family, friends and elected officials attended the unveiling ceremony and spoke about the impact Joyce had in the community. Afterward, many went to Bakers Bar, where J.J. Bubbles once stood.

Joyce’s son Kevin said the family was grateful to everyone who attended.

The Joseph Joyce Way sign is unveiled on Third Avenue and 80th Street. Photos courtesy of Justin Brannan Facebook

“Special thanks to [Councilman] Justin Brannan for getting it together and to the new owners of Bakers Bar who are keeping the memory of Joe alive through their business,” he told this paper. “We are humbled by the community’s support and are proud of the street that will bear his name. As ever, the Joyce family’s prayers are with Joe and all of those who were impacted by the coronavirus.”

Brannan sponsored the bill to rename the street in 2021.