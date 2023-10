Two firefighters were hurt Tuesday during a two-alarm blaze in Hollywood Car Wash on Coney Island Avenue and Albemarle Road.

Firefighters battle the flames at Hollywood Car Wash. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

The fire began at 1:24 a.m. and was under control by 3:38 a.m. FDNY said 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel rushed to the scene.

The two firefighters were treated for minor injuries at Maimonides Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is to be determined.

Firefighters battle the flames at Hollywood Car Wash. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC