Fort Hamilton cadets pay tribute to fallen

A company of Army Junior ROTC cadets from Fort Hamilton H.S. once again participated in the annual Tunnel to the Towers Run and Walk on Sept. 24.

The cadets took up posts along West Street in Manhattan, where they held large banners displaying photos of firefighters who died at the World Trade Center on 9/11. As a result of their volunteer effort, more than 30,000 participants exiting the Gov. Hugh L. Carey Tunnel saw some of the men they were honoring that day.

Fort Hamilton Junior ROTC cadets hold banners honoring firefighters who died on 9/11. Photos courtesy of the Fort Hamilton H.S. Tiger Battalion

The Tunnel to Tower Foundation was established in memory of off-duty firefighter Stephen Siller, who heard about the horrific terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, grabbed his firefighting gear and raced through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.

The route of the present-day run is from Coffey Park at Dwight Street in Brooklyn through the tunnel and ending at West and Murray streets in Manhattan.

Fort Hamilton Junior ROTC cadets hold banners honoring firefighters who died on 9/11. Photos courtesy of the Fort Hamilton H.S. Tiger Battalion

Stephen Siller’s brother Frank, with the cooperation of his family members, established the run to give others the opportunity to trace his sibling’s footsteps.

After completing this annual task, the Fort Hamilton cadets visited the twin waterfall memorial pools where the North and South towers once stood. The pools are formally referred to as “Reflecting Absence.”

Firefighter Stephen Siller. Photo courtesy of the Tower to Tunnel Foundation

Army Maj. Sang Lee is the lead instructor and Sgt. First Class David Freeland is also a Junior ROTC instructor.

Named after the FHHS mascot, the corps is called the Tiger Battalion. The student commanding officer is Cadet Lt. Col. Brianna Zepeda-Reyes.