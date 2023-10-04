Governors rule Tigers in homecoming game  

Friday’s torrential rains stopped just in time for Saturday’s homecoming game as the 0-1 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the 2-0 DeWitt Clinton Governors from the Bronx.

The game started off with a Clinton interception at the Fort Hamilton 30-yard line that proved to be a harbinger for the Tigers for the rest of the game.

After the interception, Clinton quarterback Edgar Barreras marched the Governors down to the 10-yard line, where Tyler Cabassa took the ball in for the score. A subsequent blocked punt set up another Cabassa touchdown that saw the speedy running back score form the 3-yard line to close out the first quarter with a 12-0 Clinton lead.

In the second quarter, the Clinton big front four held the Tigers scoreless as Barreras found Chris Huling on a 4-yard pass to build Clinton’s lead to 20-0 by the end of the first half.

Manny Dimitrakios advances the ball on a screen pass for a first down.

Pulling the team together for the third quarter, Tigers quarterback Aidan Farley drove the offense downfield to the Clinton 40-yard line where he threaded a bullet to Jawad Fares at the 5-yard line where he was immediately hit by a Clinton defender. Taking a helmet to the side of the neck, Fares fumbled and was knocked out of the game as the Tigers lost their first scoring chance.

The Governors started the fourth quarter by adding one more score as Calvin Collins rumbled downfield on a 35-yard touchdown run. Refusing to accept a shutout for homecoming, Farley drove the Tigers down to the 35-yard line, where he unleashed a long pass to August Porter, who outleaped his defender in the corner of the end zone for the final score of Clinton 28-Fort Hamilton 6.

Still in search of their first win, the Tigers play their first road game next Friday afternoon at McKee/Staten Island Tech.