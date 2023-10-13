Hate crime suspected in 86th Street attack

Three men were attacked and harassed Wednesday night by people shouting anti-Palestine statements from cars on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street, cops said.

The victims – 18, 19 and 21 years old – had yelled something to the effect of “Free Palestine,” according to CBS 2. Cops said the drivers got out of their cars, punched and kicked the 18-year-old and harassed the other men before driving away.

The 18-year-old sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the situation.