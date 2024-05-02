America’s singing cop returns to his roots

America’s famed singing cop Daniel Rodiguez, from Bay Ridge’s 68th Precinct, is back in the community for a concert in the Aldo Bruschi Auditorium at St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy, Fourth Avenue and 97th Street, on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Recording Artist Frank Rendo Photo courtesy of Facebook

Rodriguez was born and raised in Sunset Park, joined the NYPD and was assigned to the 68th Precinct on 65th Street near Third Avenue. While at the 68th he often drove a patrol car for then-Sgt. Eric Rodriguez (no relation), who later became the precinct commander. We learned later that he often sang arias while driving his boss.

After he resigned from the NYPD to sing professionally, his career took off like a rocket. He recorded more than 15 albums and sang at 9/11 memorial services, at tributes for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation and at concerts across the nation and overseas.

After Superstorm Sandy, Rodriguez performed a sold-out benefit concert at Carnegie Hall that raised more than $1 million to help children affected by the storm and for the Sandy Educational Relief Fund. On 9/11, he was driving to work when the first passenger plane crashed into the World Trade Center. He wound up as one of the first responders and witnessed first-hand the collapse of the towers.

When he lived in Bay Ridge he was a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church. For the concert there, singer Frank Rendo will also perform. VIP tickets (first two rows) are $55 each and general admission tickets are $35 each. Both include a wine bar (cash) and cheese plate. For reservations and more info, call 718-238-2600.

***

The 17th of May Norwegian American Parade Committee has announced that for its 70th annual parade along Third Avenue in Bay Ridge on Sunday, May 19, former New York City Commissioner Brian A. Andersson will be the grand marshal.

Little Vikings at a past 17th of May parade. Eagle Urban Media/photo by Ted General

The colorful march will kick off at 1:30 p.m. from 85th Street and proceed down Third Avenue and swing up Bay Ridge Avenue to Fifth Avenue and then to Leif Ericson Park where the parade grandstand is located. This year, members of the new Ragamuffin Parade committee will be marching with the civic groups.

Brian Andersson. Photo courtesy of Facebook

For the 157th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27, we are advised the Catholic War Veterans will be the lead contingent and have sponsored a float for their participation.