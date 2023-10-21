Man killed in multi-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway

A 24-year-old man died Monday after a multi-vehicle collision on the Belt Parkway.

Rakibul Hasan was driving his Toyota Prius through Plumb Beach toward Queens at 10:26 p.m. when a BMW hit him from behind, pushing him over the median between the eastbound and westbound sides. He was then hit by a Honda SUV.

Cops inspect the wreckage of Rakibul Hasan’s car. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Hasan died in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. The BMW driver, a 23-year-old man, was in stable condition at Brookdale Hospital. The Honda driver, a 35-year-old woman, was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.