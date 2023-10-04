Massive rainfall wreaks havoc on borough

Southern Brooklyn received some of the heaviest rainfall on Sept. 29.
The borough received 7.34 inches as some schools were evacuated, MTA service was either suspended or disrupted and several blocks were flooded.
The entire city was under a state of emergency.
By the end of the storm, Bay Ridge accumulated 6.28 inches of rain, while Dyker Heights received 4.97, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain flooded the inside of a bus on 18th Avenue and 60th Street.
P.S. 312 was evacuated and the principal of I.S. 228 told parents to pick up their kids early.
NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull had to evacuate all patients and staff on Sept. 30 due to a power outage and electrical damage caused by flooding.