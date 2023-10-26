On the Avenue: Biz owners unite to ‘make strides’ vs. breast cancer

They’re teaming up hoping to “make strides” in the battle against breast cancer!

As this newspaper went to press, merchants were banding together “on the avenue” for a “Pink on 3rd” event taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Organized in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event was set to include discounts and specials throughout the day at participating businesses like The Ridge Shop, The Ridge Kids, Greenhouse Café, The Bookmark Shoppe and Charmed by JLM. Each participating merchant agreed to donate a portion of the day’s sales to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The Mammogram Bus was also scheduled to appear outside Charmed at 8311 Third Ave., offering free mammograms for qualified individuals from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bus appears each year courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Canny poses with Charmed by JLM co-owner Melissa Franz (center) and a staffer outside the Mammogram Bus during last year’s event. Photo courtesy of Chrisie Canny

Vented in Brooklyn’s Chrisie Canny, who helps to organize “Pink on 3rd” each year along with Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. board member and Charmed proprietor Jeanine Condon, said the event will continue on Saturday, Oct. 28 with more promotions taking place “on the avenue” as well as a raffle featuring gift cards from popular Third Avenue eateries and shops.

For more information, call 718-748-5200 or 877-628-9090.

* * *

It’s going to be a frighteningly good time “on the avenue” when the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District hosts its #FunonFifth Halloween Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The family-friendly event, presented in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan, will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. between 75th and 85th streets on Fifth Avenue. It will feature Halloween- and fall-themed bouncy houses, plus arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, castle building, music and much more, according to organizers.

Families gathered in costume “on the avenue” for last year’s #FunonFifth Halloween Festival hosted by the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID. Photo courtesy of Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID

The highlight of the festival will be the second annual Trunk-or-Treat event, for which the trunks of cars and trucks are decorated in the spirit of the season. The spookier the better!

For more information on this event, visit bayridgebid.com/funon5th.