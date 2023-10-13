On the Avenue: Pets, owners gather for special blessing

They’re blessed!

Pet owners gathered “on the avenue” with their furry friends on Saturday, Oct. 7 as St. Anselm Church held a special “Blessing of the Animals” service in the spirit of St. Francis of Assisi.

Pastor Rev. Fr. John Hwang led the service outside the doors of the church, located on the corner of Fourth Avenue and 82nd Street. Tiny puppies and kittens joined adult dogs and cats in line to receive their individual blessings. Rev. Fr. Hwang spoke each pet’s name before dousing it with Holy Water.

A crowd of pet owners braved the rainy weather to receive a special blessing for their four-legged friends.

“We’re brand-new pet parents and wanted our little puppy Penelope to receive this special blessing as she begins to explore the world,” Monica Viti-Buttacavoli told this newspaper. “It was only her third time outside and we loved seeing her share this experience with the other animals and owners.”

The Oct. 7 event was the latest in a series of pet blessings held throughout Bay Ridge in recent weeks.

Our Lady of Angels, Christ Church Bay Ridge, St. Patrick, St. Ephrem, St. Athanasius and the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd each held similar services.

If you haven’t already done so, you might want to start thinking about what you’ll be wearing for Halloween!

Once you’ve made your choice, you are encouraged to wear your costume “on the avenue” at the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue BID’s #FunonFifth Halloween Festival, set for Saturday, Oct. 28.

The family-friendly event, presented in partnership with Councilmember Justin Brannan, will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. between 75th and 85th streets on Fifth Avenue. It will feature Halloween- and fall-themed bouncy houses, plus arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, castle building, music and much more, according to organizers.

The highlight of the festival will be the second annual Trunk-or-Treat, in which the trunks of cars and trucks are decorated in the spirit of the season. The spookier the better!

For more information on this event, visit bayridgebid.com/funon5th.