Parade washed out but Mass and reception went on

Rain did away with the annual Columbus Day Parade on 18th Avenue Oct. 8, but Italian pride was not denied.

Hosted by the Federation of Italian American Organizations, the parade Mass was celebrated in St. Athanasius Church and the reception followed in the parish school.

The grand marshals celebrate Mass. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Hundreds of community members [were] in attendance to honor the proud Italian heritage and culture of an extraordinarily vibrant community,” said Jack Spatola, FIAO president and parade executive chair.

Msgr. Jamie Gigantiello during the Mass. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The grand marshals were Fabrizio Di Michele, consul general of Italy in New York; Councilman Justin Brannan; Frank Seddio, principal attorney at Seddio and Associates; and P.S. 177 Principal Ellen Stern.

Spatola said the grand marshals “proudly represented the great achievements and contributions of Italian Americans to our multicultural society.”

Students had a great time at the Columbus Day celebration. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta