Seven hurt when car slams into buses

Seven people were injured Tuesday when a man fleeing cops crashed his car into two MTA buses on McDonald Avenue and Avenue N, police said.

At around 2 p.m. cops got a tip about a gun incident on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 46th Street. When they approached the suspect’s car, he drove away and slammed into the buses as officers pursued him, authorities said.

An EMT helps an injured bus driver. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Isaac Abergel, 29, was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle, harassment, failure to obey a traffic device and failure to obey a traffic signal.