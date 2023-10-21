Students celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The Sunset Park Middle School for the Arts, 270 59th St., showed cultural pride at a Community Fiesta celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month Oct. 12.

More than 200 people, including students, teachers and elected officials, paid tribute to Hispanic culture and Latin countries.

Students had a great time at the event. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Middle School for the Arts, M.S. 936

The school’s Latin dance team and concert band performed and local restaurants donated food.

Teachers and event planners Nicole Stuart and Liam Giordano said in a joint statement that they were proud to have an event to celebrate the month in an artistic way.

“Our school community is comprised of many Latino cultures, so hosting an event that celebrated our heritage and honored our roots felt necessary,” they said.

Kids perform during the celebration. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Middle School for the Arts, M.S. 936