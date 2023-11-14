Driver sentenced for fatal crash during police pursuit on Eastern Parkway

From brooklyneagle.com

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the sentencing of Ackeem Chambers, a 20-year-old Bath Beach resident, to 3 to 9 years in prison for a reckless manslaughter charge on Friday.

Chambers’ sentencing follows his guilty plea for causing a fatal car crash while attempting to evade NYPD officers on Eastern Parkway in 2022.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of 18-year-old passenger Jada Rollins and serious injuries to several others.

“This defendant’s recklessness behind the wheel and complete disregard for public safety cost an innocent young woman her life and seriously injured several others,” Gonzalez said. “He has now been held accountable and my office will continue to prosecute crimes involving vehicular violence to ensure the safety of Brooklyn’s streets.”

According to the evidence presented, Chambers was driving a Hyundai Sonata erratically in the early hours of Feb. 6, 2022. When NYPD officers attempted a traffic stop, Chambers sped through a red light at the intersection of Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue, colliding with a Toyota Solara. The impact caused the Hyundai to spin out of control, ultimately striking a streetlight.

Jada Rollins, who was in the back seat, succumbed to her injuries at Kings County Hospital. Another 20-year-old passenger sustained severe head trauma, while a third passenger and the driver of the Toyota Solara were also hospitalized. Chambers himself suffered minor injuries.

Investigations revealed that Chambers was driving at approximately 62.7 miles per hour before the crash, with no indication of the vehicle’s brakes being deployed.