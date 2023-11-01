Colton, FDNY treat youngsters to Halloween

From Brooklyn Eagle

Princesses, superheroes and even the occasional goblin visited the office of Assemblymember William Colton on Tuesday, not to lodge any complaints but as part of his Halloween celebration, hosted in tandem with the city Fire Department.

Colton welcomed hundreds of neighborhood children at this Trick or Treat Event, held outside his district office on Kings Highway. Several creatively attired youngsters received goodie bags, as well as activity books and puzzles from a representative of the New York City Fire Department, who was present for the event.

“I think my office staff and I enjoy the day as much as they and their families do,” said Colton. “I always enjoy meeting my constituents and sharing the day’s festivities with them.”