Guild holds 65th anniversary gala

The Guild for Exceptional Children held its annual autumn gala at Gargiulo’s Oct. 29.

This year the nonprofit agency celebrated 65 years of helping developmentally disabled children and adults.

Around 350 guests attended the party, including supporters, honorees, GEC members and community leaders.

GEC members dance the night away.Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

State Superior Court Judge Matt D’Emic, one of the honorees, worked with GEC for 50 years, first as a volunteer and later as a pro-bono attorney and member of the board of directors.

More than 350 guests helped the guild celebrate its big anniversary.Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“For half a century, I have been gifted with the privilege of witnessing the dedication of the guild’s parents, families, teachers and volunteers and have watched them transform the lives of its clients and lend critical support to their families,” D’Emic said in a video. “I have been inspired by their empowering of thousands of individuals with intellectual challenges to reach their full potential through patience, compassion and empathy, while building a community of care, hope and resilience.”

Brian Chin, Bob Howe and Walter Ochoa. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

GEC’s residence managers also received recognition.

According to CEO and Executive Director Joseph Riley, the agency operates 13 residences or group homes for people with developmental disabilities.

“The dedicated managers make sure that the people they serve receive the best of care 24/7, 365 days per year,” Riley said. “Our honorees are fine examples of how kindness matters in our society and these people are heroes for putting the needs of others first.”