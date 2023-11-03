Man beaten in subway station

Two teens allegedly beat a man in the Fort Hamilton Parkway train station on 62nd Street Sept. 30.

The boys argued with the 28-year-old victim after he refused to open the emergency gate for them at around 10 p.m., then pushed him and punched him in the head, cops said.

The victim was treated at Maimonides Medical Center.

The suspects are in their late teens and have light complexions, according to authorities. One was wearing a gray hooded sweater, multi-color shorts and black sneakers and was carrying a black bookbag. The other was wearing a blue and gray hooded N.Y. Giants sweater, black shorts, white sneakers and a black hat.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.