More than 50,000 runners trek down Fourth Avenue

Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon is considered the world’s largest race of 2023.

Out of the 51,933 runners who started, 51,402 finished. It was the third largest group in the event’s history.

Runners make their way up 92nd Street to Fourth Avenue. Photo courtesy of Tom Hilton

Participants began the 26.2-mile course in Staten Island and crossed the Verrazzano Bridge into Bay Ridge. The neighborhood was well-represented by 36 members of Ridge Runners, many of whom were running their first marathon.

“We organize several events for our marathoners: a Thursday night pasta dinner, an amazing cheering section in front of PS/IS 30, and Monday brunch in the city,” said supporter Elizabeth Donohue. “In NYC Marathon lore, people talk about the ‘wall of sound’ as you exit the Queensboro Bridge onto First Avenue. We’re here to show marathoners that the real party kicks off in Bay Ridge.”

Supporters gather in front of PS/IS 30. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Donohue

On the men’s side, Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the race with a time of 2:04:58. Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women’s open division, clocking in at 2:27:23.

Participants show off their fashion sense. Photo courtesy of Tom Hilton