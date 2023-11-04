On the Avenue: Adelphi artists earn gold for spooky scenes

“Somewhere over the rainbow, something wicked lies!”

That was the theme of the Bay Ridge Community Council’s 71st Annual Fall Window Painting Contest, which saw talented student artists from throughout Bay Ridge paint spooky scenes onto the windows of dozens of businesses “on the avenue” on Tuesday, Oct. 24 — right in time for Halloween!

Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded accordingly by a panel of BRCC judges to the most hauntingly excellent artwork adorning the windows of local banks, supermarkets and shops along Third, Fourth and Fifth avenues. Remarkably, all of the student artists from Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn earned gold medals for their paintings; it was the second year in a row that Adelphi achieved this feat.

“All received gold,” Contest Coordinator Maria Makrinos confirmed. “Job very well done once again!”

Adelphi Head of School Iphigenia Romanos said she was delighted to hear the good news.

“The arts play such a vital role in Adelphi’s approach to the education of the total child,” she explained. “It is always rewarding to see the work of our many talented student artists recognized, and especially when that recognition comes through such a longstanding and meaningful Bay Ridge tradition like the BRCC’s window painting contest.”

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Upper Schoolers Michelle Vayner (left) and Tiffany Lin show off their masterpiece outside Ridgewood Savings Bank. All of Adelphi’s student artists earned gold medals in the Bay Ridge Community Council’s Annual Fall Window Painting Contest. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Assuming the weather continues to hold up, you can check out Adelphi’s masterpieces on the windows of Ridgewood Savings Bank, 8522 Third Ave., and Northfield Bank, 8512 Third Ave., the next time you’re out shopping “on the avenue.”

Certificates and medals should be made available to all of the talented artists who participated in this year’s contest by Thanksgiving, according to Makrinos.

For more on the window painting contest, see “Generally Speaking” and the photo gallery below!

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

* * *

Merchants “on the avenue” had a common goal last week — “think pink” for breast cancer awareness.

A special “Pink on 3rd” event organized in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month included discounts and specials from participating businesses like The Ridge Shop, The Ridge Kids, Greenhouse Café, The Bookmark Shoppe and Charmed by JLM. Each participating merchant agreed to donate a portion of sales to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

The Mammogram Bus also made an appearance outside Charmed at 8311 Third Ave., offering free mammograms for qualified individuals. The bus appears each year courtesy of Councilmember Justin Brannan.

Charmed by JLM was among the many businesses that went pink for last week’s “Pink on 3rd” event, raising money for breast cancer research. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Vented in Brooklyn’s Chrisie Canny helps to organize “Pink on 3rd” each year along with Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. board member and Charmed proprietor Jeanine Condon.

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira was pleased to see such great cooperation and coordination among the many merchants who took part in the event.

“It’s extremely rewarding when so many of our fellow neighbors in business come together to do some good,” he said. “The ‘Pink on 3rd’ event was a great success thanks to the efforts of Chrisie, Jeanine and so many others who united around a common cause to make a real difference in the lives of others. Great job, everyone!”