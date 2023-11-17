On the Avenue: Brooklyn kids help set up Little North Pole event

They’re walking (and living) in a winter wonderland!

Prominent local attorney and Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge board member Joseph Mure Jr. welcomed dozens of volunteers from Brooklyn, Queens and beyond to his Neponsit Beach, Queens home on Saturday, Nov. 4 to help set up his annual Little North Pole event, which raises thousands of dollars each year for worthy causes.

Proceeds from this year’s event, set for Saturday, Nov. 25, will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Anthony Filippazzo Grant for Williams Syndrome Research, Mure told this newspaper.

As part of the setup, hundreds of life-sized decorations were unloaded “on the avenue” at Mure’s home at 144-03 Neponsit Ave. Members of Ben-Bay Kiwanis were among the volunteers helping to place ornaments around the grounds.

“Every year we gather to assist Joe in any way we can as he prepares to open his home to the community for this very special event,” explained Ben-Bay Kiwanis board member Frank Naccarato. “As Kiwanians, we seek to aid children and families in need all year round, and the holidays mark the perfect time to give back in an impactful way. That is something Joe Mure has done for decades and something that Ben-Bay fully supports and recognizes.”

Fellow Kiwanis board member Albert Corhan was also on hand as a major supporter of the annual Little North Pole, but also in his capacity as director of academy operations for Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn, which brought a group of talented student artists to assist with the setup.

The Adelphians painted and positioned giant dreidels donated by the school each year as part of the gigantic holiday display.

“Service is a key component of an Adelphi education, so our students are always excited to volunteer and assist with the setup for the Little North Pole,” explained Adelphi Head of School Iphigenia Romanos. “It’s great to be able to give back and show support for this very special event, which brings joy and hope to so many during the holidays each year.”

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn student and staff volunteers join members of the Mure family outside their home during the Little North Pole setup.

Now in its 28th year, the Little North Pole attracts thousands of people each year for an evening of food, live music, celebrity appearances and a visit from Santa Claus himself. All children in attendance will also go home with a brand-new toy!

This year, there is a special raffle being held to raise additional funds for the aforementioned charity organizations, according to Mure. One lucky winner will receive a beautiful Breitling watch (valued at $4,600)! Raffle tickets are $100 each or four for $200. Call 718-938-1666 for more information.

As always, radio legends Brooklyn’s own Joe Causi and Goumba Johnny will serve as the evening’s hosts. Showtime is 3:30 p.m.

A few years back, the Mure family was featured on ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight” and the Little North Pole was named the overall winner. Mure donated all of the winnings to the JDRF, a cause he said is dear to his heart. Online donations benefiting JDRF may be made anytime via littlenorthpole.org.

We’re looking forward to seeing a tremendous crowd gathered “on the avenue” on Nov. 25 as Mure helps the holidays come early for children and families in need!