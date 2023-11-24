On the Avenue: ‘Dine Local, Shop Small’ on 3rd for Small Biz Saturday

Good things come to those who wait.

Once the Thanksgiving leftovers have been packed inside the fridge, attention is naturally turned toward holiday shopping specials. And while millions of frenzied shoppers cram into commercial giants on Black Friday, savvy Bay Ridge consumers can rest easy knowing that there are plenty of deals to be struck “on the avenue” the following day in honor of Small Business Saturday. Plans for a “Dine Local, Shop Small” event on Third Avenue were being finalized at press time.

“This holiday season, let’s join hands to make Third Avenue the go-to destination for festive treasures!” organizers said. “This is our chance to spread cheer, boost our local businesses and invite our community to participate in helping Third Avenue thrive again.”

To celebrate the 2023 holiday shopping season, participating merchants are offering promotions tied to the number 23, such as 23 percent discounts on select merchandise and $23 menu items. Be sure to mention Small Business Saturday to see what your favorite Third Avenue merchant has to offer!

* * *

The groundwork for the aforementioned “Dine Local, Shop Small” event was laid during a productive and positive meeting of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. held Nov. 15 “on the avenue” at Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant. The public meeting was hosted by board members Jeanine Condon of Charmed by JLM, Sheila Brody of The Green Spa & Wellness Center, MaryAnn Kearns of Caffe Cafe, Danielle Febles-King of The Ridge Kids and The Ridge, and President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage.

Pictured are some of the many merchants and citizens who attended the Nov. 15 public meeting hosted by President Dan Texeira and the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. board.

Merchants and citizens alike attended to share ideas about how to improve the avenue for business owners and customers.

“The meeting was very productive in the sense that it allowed members of the association — as well as potential members and interested citizens — to come and have their voices heard about what matters most to them on Third Avenue,” Texeira told us. “The result was an open forum that created a buzz among those in attendance that we hope continues to snowball as we enter the holiday shopping season.”

Chrisie Canny, who helped organize the recent #Pinkon3rd breast cancer awareness event that raised $6,000 for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, was among those in attendance. She also helped organize Saturday’s “Shop Small, Shop Local” campaign.

Chrisie Canny, who helped organize the recent #Pinkon3rd breast cancer awareness event on Third Avenue, attended the public meeting and shared ideas for Small Business Saturday.

* * *

Congratulations and thank you!

Five outstanding members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge are being recognized for their commitment to the health and well-being of children at Maimonides Health’s upcoming Community for Kids Benefit Gala, to be held “on the avenue” Dec. 7 at El Caribe Caterers, 5945 Strickland Ave., Club officials said.

Proud Kiwanians John DeLosa, Bart Allegretti, Paul Dispirito, Brian Long and Frank Naccarato have been selected to receive the prestigious Pediatric Community Service Award at the upcoming gala, which raises money for Maimonides Children’s Hospital, which includes Brooklyn’s only Pediatric Trauma Center emergency room. Club Acting President Thomas Aellis congratulated the 2023 recipients at the club’s most recent meeting at Hunter’s Steak & Ale House, 9404 Fourth Ave.

Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge Acting President Thomas Aellis (far right) congratulated the 2023 Pediatric Community Service Award recipients — John DeLosa, Bart Allegretti, Paul Dispirito, Brian Long and Frank Naccarato (left to right) — at this past Tuesday’s meeting at Hunter’s Steak & Ale House. They will be honored at the upcoming Maimonides Health Community for Kids Benefit Gala on Thursday, Dec. 7. Photo courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge

In addition to the Kiwanis members, the Community for Kids Benefit Gala will recognize Patricia M. DiMango (American Justice — Amazon Freevee’s “Tribunal Justice”); radio legend Joe Causi (WCBS-FM 101.1); Stephen J. Ferdinando (president, Richmond Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc.); Erminia Riveria (AM&G Waterproofing, LLC and Park Avenue Building and Roofing Supplies, LLC); and Joshua Aglio (Maimonides vice president of facilities and support service, engineering).

For more information, visit bit.ly/communityforkids.