Two-time GOP candidate Brian Fox dies at 34

Brian Fox, a Republican who twice sought elected office in southern Brooklyn, died Nov. 8 at age 34.

The Bay Ridge resident died at home in his sleep, according to Liam McCabe, his former campaign manager.

In 2021, Fox, a political newcomer, ran for City Council in the 43rd District against incumbent Democrat Justin Brannan. He led on election night but fell short when the absentee ballots were counted.

Brian Fox with U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis. Photos courtesy of Brian Fox Facebook page

Last year he ran for State Senate in the 26th District and lost to Democratic Sen. Andrew Gounardes.

Fox was the founder and managing partner of Phillip Martin Talent Advisors and a co-founder of the South Brooklyn Coalition to Save Small Businesses.

“Brian was a larger than life teddy bear who got into politics as a regular neighborhood guy two years ago because he was just fed up,” McCabe wrote on Facebook. “He ended up shocking the political world with his near victory and made so many friends and followers along the way.”

Funeral arrangements are pending.